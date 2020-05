This HangOver isn’t about regret or lying comatose on the couch. It’s an action-packed anomaly that stands as the only vertical bike rack to accommodate six mountain bikes while upholding Yakima standards. For smaller-sized groups, the HangOver is also available in a simplified four-bike configuration. Created to save space in a sleek way, the HangOver is a true milestone made in the name of more mountain-biking mayhem. So head for the hills with the whole crew—and never worry about the rear view.